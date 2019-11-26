The city of Linwood remained under a boil water advisory Monday.

The advisory was issued Friday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment after a waterline break.

As of press time, there was no word from KDHE that the advisory had been rescinded.

KDHE officials issued the advisory due to a loss of pressure, which resulted from the waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, according to a news release from KDHE.

People in Linwood are asked to take various precautions while the boil water advisory is in place.

These include flushing water lines if tap water appears dirty. This can be accomplished by allowing water to run until it appears clear.

People should boil tap water for one minute before drinking it or using it in food preparation. People also can use bottled water instead.

People should dispose of ice cubes made from tap water and not use ice from household automatic ice makers.

Water used for bathing generally does not need to be boiled. The KDHE recommends parents supervise children, if necessary, while bathing so they do not ingest the water. People with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE officials also suggest that people disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

