An Easton man went to the hospital after his car struck a tree, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 8:35 a.m. Sunday on Easton Road near 215th Street.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to that location for a report of an accident. They found a 2013 Ford Focus with significant front-end damage.

Authorities believe the driver, a 20-year-old man, may have fallen asleep before the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver suffered leg and facial injuries. He also complained of chest pain after the crash.

He chose to be transported to the hospital by his wife instead of Leavenworth County EMS.