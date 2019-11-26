A man has been charged for attempted second-degree murder for a 2018 shooting in Leavenworth.

David A. Kelly, 26, made his first court appearance in the case Monday.

Kelly is charged with attempted murder in the second-degree. Prosecutors also have filed an alternative charge of aggravated battery. This can be considered as an alternative to the attempted murder charge.

Kelly also faces a charge of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from a shooting that was reported April 18, 2018, in Leavenworth.

Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus reported at the time that officers had responded to a location on Sixth Avenue where they found a 41-year-old man inside a vehicle. The man had been shot several times.

Court records indicate the shooting victim filed a lawsuit against Kelly earlier this year. In the lawsuit, Kelly is accused of shooting the victim three times following a verbal altercation in an alley. The lawsuit is still pending.

Kelly remained in custody when he appeared Monday in court.

District Judge Michael Gibbens informed Kelly of the charges.

“This is obviously bogus,” Kelly said. “It was 19 months ago.”

Kelly requested to have a preliminary hearing within 14 days.

Gibbens said he was scheduling Kelly’s next court appearance for Dec. 11. The judge said he will try to do it sooner, but he is not sure if this will be possible. The judge said an attorney will need to be appointed to represent Kelly in the case.

Court records indicate additional criminal cases are pending against Kelly. And Gibbens has recused himself from other cases involving Kelly.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR