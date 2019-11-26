Many people will be traveling this Thanksgiving weekend. But local law enforcement and emergency management officials are encouraging people to pay attention to weather forecasts as they hit the roads.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley urges people to check the weather forecast for their destinations as well as locations along their routes.

The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow on Thanksgiving in the Leavenworth area.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said the snowfall may not have a huge impact in Leavenworth County. But travelers may see heavier snowfall in other areas.

“If they’re going north or west, they could expect to see some significant snowfall in some areas,” he said.

He said the weather may be decent when people arrive at their destinations. But conditions could change.

According to AAA, more than 55 million people in the United States are planning to travel more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving. The majority of travelers, 49.3 million, plan to reach their destinations by automobile.

“Give yourself extra time to make it there safely,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus recommends doing normal road trip checks, such as checking tire pressure, before leaving. He said travelers should make sure they have plenty of fuel in their vehicles.

“Everybody needs to be safe, be cautious,” Magaha said.

Magaha recommends people travel with preparedness kits in their vehicles in case they become stranded. He said these kits can include things such as blankets, flashlights with extra batteries and high protein foods.

He also said people who become stranded should remain with their vehicles.

Sherley recommends that people remember to take their cell phone charger cords with them.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in a statewide Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office will have an increased presence on county roadways during the holiday weekend.

The Leavenworth Police Department also is participating in the campaign.

