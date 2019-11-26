A Lansing man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

A Lansing man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly leading authorities on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office became involved in the pursuit at 5:35 a.m. Sunday on Kansas 7 Highway in the Lansing area.

A 2020 Dodge Durango had been stolen from the Speedway of Lansing car dealership during the overnight hours.

Members of the Basehor Police Department reportedly pursued the stolen vehicle into Kansas City, Kansas. And officers from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department pursued the vehicle back into Leavenworth County, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office began pursuing the vehicle as it traveled north on K-7 toward Lansing.

A tire deflation device was used on the vehicle at K-7 and Rock Creek Loop. The suspect reportedly turned off the highway onto Gilman Road where the vehicle came to a stop.

The suspect allegedly was not compliant with verbal commands given by law enforcement officers as they approached the vehicle. He was removed from the vehicle by deputies and members of the Lansing Police Department.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, could face numerous criminal charges, according to Sherley.