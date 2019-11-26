Authorities are investigating a recent robbery at a Leavenworth sandwich shop, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday at a Subway restaurant located at 2117 S. Fourth St.

A woman wearing a mask reportedly entered the business and stated she had a gun. The woman acted as if she was holding a gun while she demanded money, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“Nobody was hurt,” Nicodemus said.

The woman reportedly took $91 in cash as well as chips and a cookie before leaving the business.

She was described as a heavyset white woman who wore dark clothing. She also wore a tan and black mask. She had dark red or auburn hair.