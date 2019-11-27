LIBERAL — Visitors to the driver's license office in Liberal will soon be able to enjoy a renovated space.

The office will be closed Dec. 2 and 3 to move to a temporary location while renovations are completed.

The temporary office will open Dec. 4 at Seward County Community College, 2215 N. Kansas Ave.

This will be the location of the office through Dec. 13.

"The updates will provide additional safety as well as better flow and comfort for our visitors," said David Harper, director of vehicles. "The renovations will make the office visibly appealing and give an overall better experience."

The office will then be closed Dec. 16 and 17 so employees can move into the renovated space.

Regular office hours at the renovated office, 615 N. Kansas Ave., will resume Dec. 18.