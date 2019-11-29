People may be heading to big box and department stores this morning to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

But the director of the Leavenworth Main Street Program is asking people not to forget about stores in the downtown area on Saturday.

Each year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is recognized as Small Business Saturday. And the Leavenworth Main Street Program is sponsoring a promotion Saturday that will award shoppers with Main Street Bucks, which can be redeemed at participating downtown businesses.

"Downtown has everything imaginable," said Wendy Scheidt, executive director of the Leavenworth Main Street Program.

As part of the promotion, people who spend at least $25 at participating businesses Saturday can be entered into a drawing. Ten winners from the drawing will each receive $100 in Main Street Bucks.

Visit leavenworthmainstreet.com for more details.

There are more than 30 million small businesses in the United States. About half of all American workers are either employed by a small business or own a small business. And two out of three net new jobs are created by small businesses, according to a news release from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

