A Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital after his truck struck a utility pole on Thanksgiving, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital after his truck struck a utility pole on Thanksgiving, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 7:20 a.m. Thursday at Fourth and Idaho streets in south Leavenworth.

The 61-year-old driver had been traveling north on Fourth Street in a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck when the vehicle went off the road and struck the utility pole, according to a report posted on a KHP website.

Authorities believed the driver had a minor injury after the crash. He was taken to Saint John Hospital.