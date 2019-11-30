Lansing officials will help local residents get into the holiday spirit this weekend with the 33rd annual Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lansing Middle School, 220 Lion Lane.

The ceremony will begin inside the school's auditorium. Audience members will move outdoors for the tree lighting.

"Santa will be there," Lansing Mayor Mike Smith said.

The ceremony also is scheduled to include performances by children from A Deere Place child care center, Katie's Dance Studio and Lansing High School choir students, according to Ken Miller, public information officer for the city of Lansing.

The tree lighting ceremony previously took place at the Lansing Community Center, which is located in the City Hall building. But the ceremony was moved to the middle school last year because the Lansing Community Center typically was crowded during the event.

"We just didn't have room," Smith said.

A tree located behind City Hall that previously was used for the tree lighting ceremony will still be lit with Christmas lights during the holiday season, Smith said.

The Fort Leavenworth Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Zais Park, 621 Scott Ave.

The event will feature music, carriage rides and Santa Claus. The lighting of the tree will take place at about 5:45 p.m., according to the Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website.

