Two people who were arrested in a connection to a pursuit in Leavenworth involving a stolen truck also may have committed other crimes in the Kansas City area, according to law enforcement officials.

The suspects were apprehended Wednesday in Platte County, Missouri, following a pursuit that was initiated in Leavenworth.

The pursuit began at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Fourth Street and Metropolitan Avenue. Maj Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said an officer attempted to stop a pickup truck that had been reported stolen from a location in Leavenworth several days earlier.

The driver of the truck reportedly did not stop and the vehicle went across the Centennial Bridge into Platte County, Missouri.

Nicodemus said Leavenworth police pursued the truck into Missouri but eventually lost sight of the vehicle in traffic.

The Leavenworth Police Department notified the Platte County Sheriff's Office of the pursuit.

The truck later was found abandoned in the Farley, Missouri, area. Following a search of the area, two people were taken into custody, according to Sgt. Mark Overton of the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

Residents of Farley provided law enforcement officers with possible locations of the suspect which led to their capture.

Nicodemus said authorities believe the stolen truck was used by people who allegedly had committed several other crimes including an armed robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.

