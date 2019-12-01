Besides the CDC grant announced last week, the Reno County Health Department is also in the running for a $750,000 two-year multi-county grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The grant would be used jointly by Reno, Harvey and Barton counties to address the opioid abuse crisis regionally, said Health Department Director Nick Baldetti.

“It’s not a sure thing, but we’ve got a legitimate shot at it,” Baldetti told the Reno County Commission on Tuesday.

That confidence comes from the fact the department was recently contacted by the federal agency to provide audited financials, to show it can manage a grant of that size, which is a vetting process beyond the initial application phase.

“If we’re aware it is coming to fruition, we’ll talk in much more detail about the scope of the work and the requirements,” Baldetti said.

The grant focuses on many of the same areas as the CDC grant, including strengthening the local data collection infrastructure and implementing community-level overdose prevention activities.

It provides $100,000 for planning and $650,000 for implementation.

“The first six months is the planning phase, and then you have 18 months to spend the money on implementation,” Baldetti said.

The grant is significant, he said, in that it equates to nearly 80 percent of what the health department currently receives annually from the state for all its other programs.

The grant awards were initially scheduled to be announced in October, Baldetti said, so he’s unsure now when they’ll be made.