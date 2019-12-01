The Reno County Health Department and Community Drug Impact Task Force have been awarded a $150,000 federal grant to respond to opioid abuse in Reno County.

The “Overdose Data to Action” grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be spread over three years, starting in 2020.

The grant's intent is to collect better data on drug misuse and overdoses in the county and develop community responses to support intervention, according to the CDC website.

The focus will be on community education and creating access to treatment, rather than using the dollars to establish any new treatment options in the community, said Health Department Director Nick Baldetti.

Recognition

Reno County was one of five counties in the state selected by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to receive the pass-through CDC grant, primarily because of the work already happening with the community through the Drug Impact Task Force, Baldetti said.

“It’s nice to be recognized and selected for increased resources to address this very pervasive problem in our community,” he said.

The drug task force – first formed in May 2015 by then-Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho but sustained largely through the efforts of the health department, Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson and other stakeholders – will direct the spending, with the health department acting as the fiscal agent, tracking and reporting how the money is spent.

“This grant is very important to collect the data that’s critical for us go forward in seeking other grants or convincing the County Commission we need funding sources,” Sheriff Henderson said. “Nobody has the time to dig around and get all the stats we need or develop a program for them.”

Five-part plan

The grant application outlines a five-part strategic plan for addressing the issue.

The first step is to convene a multi-disciplinary group of participants in the community, according to Megan Gottschalk-Hammersmith, assistant director of Population Services at the health department who is the lead RCHD staff on the project.

The group includes a steering committee to direct the effort and a larger community coalition to help carry out the plan.

The steering committee will include representatives of the four existing subcommittees of the Drug Impact Task Force, as well as members from other local task forces or agencies.

Participants identified in the application include the Poverty Task Force, Mental Health Task Force, Resilience Reno County, local law enforcement, health practitioners, elected officials and members of the ecumenical community.

Priority areas, Gottschalk-Hammersmith said, are identifying available treatment and recovery options and increasing access to them, as well as working with public safety and health care professionals on recognizing substance abuse and knowing how to respond.

They will also be working with “backbone organizations” in the community for outreach on prevention and response.

Dose of Reality

Several agencies working as a subcommittee of the original drug task force have already created local links to a national website, Dose of Reality, which provides information about opioid misuse for the general public and employers.

Besides working to destigmatize opioid addiction, there’s information on the site about disposing of unused medication and links to assistance for abusers or their families.

“It’s an education tool, to educate citizens in our community so they understand this is not a socio-economic issue,” Gottschalk-Hammersmith said. “It can happen to anybody, in every community.”

Part of the grant may be used to expand the site, including adding self-assessment tools and information to help in choosing treatment providers.

Potentially they’ll also set up a call center where people can get information on how to identify abuse and get help if addicted.

Another component of the plan is supporting the Reno County Drug Court system, particularly assisting people in the system unable to pay for therapy, medications or mental health services.

Training and outreach

A couple of other large pieces will be training.

Their goal is to train 250 individuals, primary law enforcement and first responders, in Mental Health First Aid with an opioid response component, according to the application.

That will include awareness, tracking, and evaluation of the use of Naloxone, an opiate receptor-blocking medication that prevents a person whose abusing opioids from feeling high.

They also desire to train social workers, nursing staff and “front line clerks” at the health department, hospital, medical clinics and Horizons to recognize signs of substance abuse.

The strategy also includes developing a “rapid response” plan to address spikes in overdoses.

A goal for later years of the grant is outreach and corollary services in schools, including creating an annual “substance misuse” education and prevention curriculum for multiple grade levels.