A Salina woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her husband.

Melani Grubbs, 60, was arrested in connection with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Salina police officers were dispatched about 4:26 p.m. Saturday to a house at 1100 N. 10th St., for a medical emergency.

According to a news release from deputy chief Sean Morton, first responders arriving at the scene found Phillip R. Grubbs Jr., 52, dead.

Through an investigation, police were able to identify Melani Grubbs as his wife, and arrested her.