MANHATTAN — A return to friendly Bramlage Coliseum for a date with winless Florida A&M was just what the doctor ordered for Kansas State.

The Wildcats took control midway through the first half, blew the game open with a run to start the second half and snapped their two-game losing streak with a 76-58 victory Monday night against FAMU.

Xavier Sneed had 20 points and Mike McGuirl 16 to lead the Wildcats, who improved to 5-2. Cartier Diarra added 11 points and seven assists, with Makol scoring eight and grabbing a team-best six rebounds.

Florida A&M, which dropped to 0-6, got 18 points and eight rebounds from burly center Evins Desir and 10 points from guard M.J. Randolph.

K-State shot 53.7% from the field and outrebounded FAMU, 35-25. The Wildcats also made nine 3-pointers, but did turn the ball over 20 times.

The victory, following losses to Pittsburgh and Bradley last week at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, gave K-State some much-needed momentum heading into Saturday's 8 p.m. home game against Marquette.

It wasn't perfect for the Wildcats, whose sloppy play to close out the game allowed FAMU to cut into a 27-point deficit.

The Rattlers clawed their way back in the game, picking up a pair of backcourt steals and reeling off eight straight points to cut the lead to 65-49 on Randolph's layup with 5:43 left. K-State regrouped and closed out the game without FAMU getting it to single digits.

K-State scored the first nine points of the second half on a Sneed follow shot, Diarra steal and layup, Antonio Gordon 3-pointer and Mawien dunk. The Wildcats extended the run to 15-2 for a 54-27 lead on Diarra's steal and dunk with 16:02 left.

K-State led 39-25 at halftime on Makol Mawien's dunk at the buzzer.

FAMU's only lead came on Desir's basket to start the game. Sneed answered with a 3-pointer that put the Wildcats in front to stay and they led by as many as 15 in the period.

The Wildcats scored eight straight points to blow the game open midway through the half, doubling up FAMU, 24-12, on two Mawien free throws with 8:32 left.

A driving layup and 3-pointer from McGuirl gave K-State its biggest lead of the half, 35-20, at the 3:41 mark. McGuirl led all scorers with 13 points at the half, including three of the Wildcats' six 3-pointers.

Sneed added eight points in the period and Mawien six with five rebounds.

Desir was FAMU's top scorer at the break with eight points.