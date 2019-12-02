1. Reno County Youth Entrepreneurial Challenge: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Stringer Fine Arts Center, Hutchinson. Hosted by Quest Center for Entrepreneurs at Hutchinson Community College. Trade show of future business ideas from 7-12th graders, as well as an awards ceremony.

2. Christmas Sock Exchange Party: 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, The Salvation Army, 700 N. Walnut, Hutchinson. Bring a pair of Christmas socks filled with goodies to swap and your favorite appetizer or dessert to share. There is a $10 limit on socks and goodies inside them. The socks are not stockings, but actual socks someone can wear.

3. Annual Rotary Christmas Dinner: 6 p.m. Monday, Prairie Dunes Country Club, 4812 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson. Celebration with a social, dinner and entertainment provided by the Hutchinson High School Harmonics. Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Paul Castillo, Chaplain of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base.