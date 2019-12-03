A Tonganoxie man was apprehended after he allegedly led authorities on a chase in Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties, according to the Leavenworth County undersheriff.

A Tonganoxie man was apprehended after he allegedly led authorities on a chase in Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties, according to the Leavenworth County undersheriff.

The pursuit began at 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of 207th Street and Donahoo Road.

Deputies with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the driver of an Isuzu Hombre that was traveling north on 207th Street. Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said deputies were attempting to stop the driver for an alleged speeding violation.

The driver allegedly did not stop, resulting in the pursuit.

Deputies used a tire deflation device in Leavenworth County, which Sherley said destroyed one of the truck’s tires. But the driver allegedly continued to lead authorities on a chase.

Members of the Kansas Highway Patrol used another tire deflation device after the vehicle had entered Interstate 70.

The vehicle came to a stop on I-70 near 57th Street in Wyandotte County, according to Sherley.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested for various criminal allegations related to the pursuit. His passenger, a 36-year-old Roberts, Missouri, woman, was released at the scene, and she was picked up by a friend.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the pursuit by members of the Basehor Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.