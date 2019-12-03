Authorities were unable to locate the driver of a vehicle that apparently rolled over in southern Leavenworth County, according to the undersheriff.

The vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, was found abandoned at 8:38 p.m. Friday at Golden Road and 170th Street.

Authorities believe the truck had been traveling east on Golden Road when it went off the road and rolled over once. The truck came to rest on its tires, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

It appears the driver attempted to drive the vehicle away from the scene. But the truck was stuck in mud.

The driver was not at the scene when deputies arrived. The truck’s engine block was cold, leading authorities to believe the vehicle had been at the scene for some time.

Deputies could find no signs that anyone was injured in the crash.

The truck was towed from the scene.

Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact the registered owner of the vehicle in Eudora but were unable to locate him, according to Sherley.

The investigation of the crash is said to be ongoing.