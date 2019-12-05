Staff reports

Thursday

Dec 5, 2019 at 8:24 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.17; Corn $3.58; Milo $3.28; Soybeans $7.92

PCP prices: Wheat $4.07; Corn $3.74; Milo/cwt. $5.72; Soybeans $8.15

Scoular: Wheat $4.22; Corn $3.63; Milo $3.33; Soybeans $7.92