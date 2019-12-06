SALINA — The Bethel College men’s basketball team rebounded from its first loss in KCAC play to down Kansas Wesleyan 80-75 Thursday at Mabee Arena in Salina.

Ranked 22nd in the last NAIA Division II poll, Bethel improves to 10-2, 5-1 in KCAC play. The Coyotes received votes in the last NAIA Division II poll, falling to 7-4, 4-2 in KCAC play.

The Threshers trailed by eight at the half, 39-31. Bethel opened the second half with a 10-2 run to tie the game. There then were 10 lead changes with neither team leading by more than three points.

Tied 55-55 with 6:09 to play, Bethel scored the next five points. Bethel led by seven with 1:10 to play. The Coyotes got no closer than four in the remaining time.

Poe Bryant hit eight of 11 from the field, including three of three 3-pointers, to finish with 25 points. Jaylon Scott added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Garrett White scored 11 points.

Bethel outscored KWU 33-21 from 3-point range and 15-2 from the line.

Brendon Ganaway led the Coyotes with 21 points. A.J. Range scored 14. Brayden White scored 10.

Bethel returns home at 7 p.m. Saturday against Bethany at Thresher Gym. The Swedes are 5-6, 1-6 in KCAC play, after a 76-66 loss to Saint Mary in Lindsborg.

Bethel remains in a tie for first in the conference with Ottawa.

BETHEL (10-2, 5-1 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 8-11 6-6 25, Dakota Foster 0-3 0-0 0, Terrell Marshall 1-7 2-2 5, Danen Kistner 0-1 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 4-7 3-6 14, Greg White 1-2 1-2 4, Clifford Byrd II 1-3 0-0 3, Tavaughn Flowers 1-2 2-3 4, Garrett White 4-11 1-2 11, Scott Garriga 2-4 0-0 4, Jordan Neely 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-53 15-21 70.

KANSAS WESLEYAN (7-4, 4-2 KCAC) — Brendon Ganaway 9-17 0-0 21, Savian Edwards 1-6 0-0 2, Miles Koehler 0-0 0-0 0, Zay Wilson 2-6 0-0 5, James Brooks 1-9 1-2 3, Dylan Hahn 2-7 0-0 5, Brayden White 4-8 0-0 10, Andre Harris 0-1 1-2 1, Peyton Hatter 2-6 0-2 4, AJ Range 7-9 0-0 14. TOTALS 28-69 2-6 65.

Bethel;31;39;—70

K.Wesleyan;39;26;—65

Total fouls — BC 9, KW 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 11-26 (P.Bryant 3-3, Foster 0-2, Marshall 1-2, Kistner 0-1, Scott 3-5, Gr.White 1-2, Byrd II 1-2, Ga.White 2-6, Garriga 0-1, Neely 0-2), KW 7-27 (Ganaway 3-6, Edwards 0-2, Wilson 1-2, Brooks 0-7, Hahn 1-4, B.White 2-4, Hatter 0-2). Rebounds — BC 40 (Scott 13), KW 21 (Range 7). Assists — BC 15 (Marshall 4, Byrd II 4), KW 14 (B.White 5). Turnovers — BC 17 (Byrd II), KW 11 (Range 3). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Marshall 1, Scott 1), KW 8 (Wilson 4). Steals — BC 4 (Scott 2), KW 11 (B.White 4).