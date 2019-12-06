A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for battering his infant son.

Robert F. Green, 23, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 86 months, or seven years and two months, with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The sentencing came after Green pleaded guilty in October to two counts of aggravated battery.

The crimes occurred in August and September 2018.

Green was charged after his then 3-month-old son was taken to the hospital Sept. 5, 2018.

It was discovered the baby had a skull fracture. Doctors discovered multiple other bone fractures.

It was determined the baby had suffered 24 definite fractures and seven other likely fractures, according to testimony from an Oct. 24, 2018, preliminary hearing.

The boy was left in Green’s care while the child’s mother was at work.

“The injuries were egregious,” Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon said Friday in court.

Green pleaded guilty to the charges in October as part of a plea agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parties agreed to recommend a sentence of 43 months for each of the two counts of aggravated battery. This was considered the aggravated sentence for the individual battery charges under the state’s sentencing guidelines. The parties also recommended that the sentences for the two charges run consecutive for a total of 86 months.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution agreed to withdraw a motion for an upward departure, which could have resulted in a longer prison sentence for Green.

A grandmother of the victim addressed the judge during Friday’s sentencing. She asked District Judge Michael Gibbens to impose the worst sentence possible.

“I want him to know what he did,” she said.

Lowdon said the child’s mother also was in the courtroom Friday. But the victim’s mother did not feel she was able to address the court.

Gibbens gave Green the opportunity to speak. But the defendant indicated he did not wish to say anything.

Green will receive credit for 456 days he has spent in jail since being arrested in the case.

