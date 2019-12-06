A woman who allegedly eluded a police officer was arrested after authorities found her at her Leavenworth home, a police spokesman said.

The incident began at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday at Fifth and Walnut streets. An officer with the Leavenworth Police Department attempted to stop the driver of a Buick Encore for an alleged expired tag.

The driver allegedly did not stop and began traveling at a high rate of speed. Police called off the pursuit, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said police had the tag number of the Buick and went to the home of the vehicle's registered owner. The suspect was located at the residence.

Nicodemus said the woman claimed she had not stopped for the officer because there was an emergency at her home. But police do not believe there was an emergency.