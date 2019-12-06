An east-side business was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday, authorities said.

No arrests had been made late Friday in connection with the robbery, which occurred around 9:55 p.m. at the Family Dollar store at 501 S.E. 21st.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said authorities thought Thursday's robber could be associated with previous commercial robberies in the Topeka area, which had been the subject of a news release the FBI put out Nov. 20.

Thursday evening's hold-up marked the second time in less than a month that the Family Dollar Store at 501 S.E. 21st had been robbed. Another hold-up was reported the night of Nov. 15.

Police officials said Thursday night's robbery occurred when a man armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded cash.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.