Hundreds of nativity scenes to be on display

PITTSBURG — From beeswax to carved wood, hundreds of nativity scenes in all shapes and sizes from all over the world will be exhibited at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church’s free nativity scene festival will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Cookies and cider will be served during the event and there will also be a children’s room with crafts and activities.

Each nativity scene celebrates the birth of Jesus. He’s shown as a baby in a manger with his family and the “wise men” or shepherds. Sometimes angels, animals and others surround him.

When the church began their nativity scene festival they had approximately 125 sets of nativity scenes — four years later it’s tripled in size.

Suspects attempt to kidnap man in apartment

LEAVENWORTH — Authorities are investing an incident in which two men reportedly entered a Leavenworth apartment and attempted to kidnap one of the residents, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 2:31 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Ottawa Street.

The suspects apparently entered the apartment while the victims, a man and woman, were asleep.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, attempted unsuccessfully to get the male victim out of the apartment.

The woman reportedly was choked by one of the suspects, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“Both suspects left the apartment on foot,” Nicodemus said.