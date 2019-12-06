A man was stabbed with a screwdriver during an altercation early Thursday morning in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 2:26 a.m. Thursday after the victim, a 29-year-old man, went to St. Luke's Cushing Hospital. But authorities believe the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at a residence in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue.

The victim told police he was stabbed after he got into an argument with the boyfriend of a relative. The victim was stabbed in his left palm. He also had minor cuts to his left arm and forehead, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Nicodemus said police have identified a suspect in the case.