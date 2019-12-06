Authorities are investing an incident in which two men reportedly entered a Leavenworth apartment and attempted to kidnap one of the residents, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 2:31 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Ottawa Street.

The suspects apparently entered the apartment while the victims, a man and woman, were asleep.

One of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, attempted unsuccessfully to get the male victim out of the apartment.

The woman reportedly was choked by one of the suspects, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy of the Leavenworth Police Department.

"Both suspects left the apartment on foot," Nicodemus said.

He said the victims did not require medical attention.

Nicodemus would not comment on a possible motive for the crimes.

"That's all part of the investigation," he said.