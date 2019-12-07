A woman was arrested for alleged drug offenses when deputies searched a Leavenworth apartment, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman was arrested for alleged drug offenses when deputies searched a Leavenworth apartment, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 700 block of Miami Street.

The suspect, a 46-year-old woman, was taken into custody for allegations related to possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

During the search, authorities seized prescription pills, which Sherley alleges were unlawfully in the suspect’s possession, and alleged drug paraphernalia.

The case will be forwarded to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.