The Leavenworth High School A Cappella Choir will provide a free holiday concert Wednesday.

The third annual Magic of Music on Main Street is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the high school, 2012 10th Ave.

The event is sponsored by the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation.

The concert will take place in the high school’s main hallway, which is known as Main Street.

People attending the concert should enter the school through the south entrance located near the flag pole, according to Catey Edwards, director of the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation.

Refreshments will be provided by members of Leavenworth High School’s culinary arts classes.