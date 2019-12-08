The Kansas Department of Corrections announced the recent promotion of six individuals at the Hutchinson Correctional facility.

Two women, Janice Janzen and Rebecca Simon, were promoted to Administrative Assistant effective Nov. 3.

Four others – Francisco Ayala-Chavez, Kody Hlavachick, Alan Strong and Randal Richards – were promoted to the position of Corrections Supervisor I, effective Nov. 17.

***

The Hutchinson Police Department swore two more officers into its ranks on Thursday.

Officer Kobe Brown was born in Manhattan and grew up in Riley County. He graduated from Riley County High School and then earned a Criminal Justice Degree from Emporia State University.

Brown enjoys watching football on Sunday, spending time with friends and family and listening to Christmas music, he said. His HPD badge was pinned during his swearing-in by his girlfriend, Katie Ollenburger.

Officer Ross Alison became the first Police Service Aide working for the department to become a sworn officer.

Alison was born in Rice County but grew up in rural Texas. After returning to the area, he earned a Criminal Justice Degree from Sterling College, where he was part of the Warrior football and track teams.

“After spending 8 months in the PSA program, I decided to start my career with the Hutchinson Police Department,” Alison said. “I look forward to getting involved with the community and starting my family here with my fiancé Ariana Espinoza.”

***

WICHITA – Newman University has named Jill Fort, Ph.D., as its new dean for the School of Business, effective January 2020.

Fort began her career at Newman in 2005 as an assistant professor. She was promoted to associate professor in 2012 and a full professor in 2018. She has also served as division chair of the social sciences and humanities and the NCAA Division II faculty athletic representative.

In 2016, Fort received both the Newman University Teacher of Excellence Award and Kansas Independent College Association (KICA) Faculty of Distinction Award. She was honored with the Advisor Excellence Award in 2014 and 2017. She was also awarded an NCAA Faculty Athletic Representative (FAR) Fellow in 2016 and was named Heartland Conference FAR of the Year for 2018-19.

***

A former Hutchinson man has been named Executive Administrator for the Crawford County Mental Health Center.

The Crawford County Commissioners announced the appointment of Michael Ehling to the position last week. Ehling has been with Crawford County Mental Health for over 30 years and served as the Mental Health Director prior to his appointment.

Ehling, a Hutchinson native, has a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Pittsburg State University and holds two licenses from the Kansas Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board: Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist and Licensed Clinical Psychotherapist.

During his time in Crawford County Ehling created the Children’s Challenger Program, which is still active in all schools in Crawford County providing therapeutic services to children with diagnosed mental illness, and the Discovery Therapeutic Preschool which provides early childhood treatment.

Ehling takes over administrative duties from Richard Pfeiffer who has served as the Executive Administrator for almost 40 years.

Crawford County Mental Health Center has been serving the mental health needs of Crawford County since 1961. They offer adult, children, crisis, and substance abuse services.

***

GREAT BEND -- During a forum in early December Barton Community College recognized employees who celebrated landmark years of service with the college.

Honorees and their years of service included: 5 years: Assistant Baseball Coach Brett McBride, Head Women’s Soccer Coach Ousmane Camara, Nursing Remediation & Adult Healthcare Programs Coordinator Sara Hoff; Academic Advisor Kristan Connell; Nursing Instructor Renae Skelton; Chemistry Instructor Amanda Alliband; and Nursing Instructor Karla Johnston;

10 years: Instructor & Coordinator of Information Technology Cristi Gale; English Instructor Jaime Abel; Head Tennis Coach Lyle Stickney; and Medical Lab Technician Instructor Dana Weber;

15 years: Facility Management Secretary Heather Helvie; Coordinator of Assessment & Instructor of Mathematics Jo Harrington; Central Kansas Upward Bound Project Director Patrick Busch; and Enterprise Applications Coordinator Ronnie Dean;

20 years: Art Instructor Bill Forst; Enterprise Applications Coordinator and Sr. Systems Analyst Kevin Murphy; 25 years: Advisement Coordinator Karen Kratzer; 30 years, Head Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach Doug Kaiser; and Assistant Director of Nursing & Simulation Coordinator Brenda Glendenning; and 35 years: Promotions Specialist Dee Ann Smith.

***

DODGE CITY — The City of Dodge City Human Resources Office announced that Megan Welsh has been selected as the next Convention and Visitors Bureau Manager, to follow the retirement of current CVB Director Jan Stevens.

Welsh has worked for the Dodge City CVB as a tourism Coordinator since 2017.

Welsh stated that she is ready for the challenge and the opportunity to increase her knowledge base of the tourism industry through this new position.

The transition of leadership will be in full effect at the first of the year. A reception to honor Stevens is set for 4 to 6 p.m., Dec. 19, at the Santa Fe Depot in the El Vaquero dining room.