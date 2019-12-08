Karen (Connor) Vail and Kay (Connor) Religa will celebrate their 80th birthdays Monday, Dec. 9. They were born Dec. 9, 1939, in Hays. The twins grew up in WaKeeney and graduated from Trego Community High School with the class of 1957. They came to Salina, where both graduated from Brown Mackie Business College.

Karen married the late Joseph "Joe" Vail, of Pennsylvania. They have three daughters, Lisa Keller, Kathy Vail and Nancy Wright; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She worked more than 30 years at School Specialty in Salina.

Kay married Joseph "Joe" Religa, of Wisconsin. They have three children, Julie Lushbough, Mark Religa and Kevin Religa; and five grandchildren.

She worked at Mowery Clinic and Ell-Saline High School, Brookville.