"I asked for a guinea pig," whispered a little girl trying not to let her mother hear her after sitting on Santa's lap during the annual Nickerson Snowflake Festival and Chili Feed on Saturday evening at Nickerson Elementary School.

Hundreds of people came to see Santa Claus, who arrived in a firetruck, to shop the many vendors tables with Christmas gifts, decorations and baked items, to walk through the luminaries behind the school, to eat chili and receive cookies and hot chocolate from 4-H members, and children age 12 and under were allowed to shop for gifts for their family members without their parents supervision in the Christmas Cupboard.

The event is sponsored by the Nickerson Chamber of Commerce and many volunteers and groups in the area. A long line of parents and children waited outside of a classroom for their turn to shop in the Christmas Cupboard. Local volunteers donated items and wrapping materials and children went in to shop for a parent or grandparent, aunt or uncle. The high school supplied helpers to help the students pick out the gifts. Then the gifts are wrapped and the children write out the name tags.

All of the funds raised go back to USD 309 schools

Santa Claus arrived in the front seat of a Reno County District 3 firetruck at the elementary school and walked inside, greeting wide-eyed children along the way. After the children either sat on Santa's lap or sat beside him in the seat and told them what they would like for Christmas, they were given a candy cane.

Many vendor tables were set up along the edge of the cafeteria with various Christmas gift items for sale. Some of the tables were set up and stocked with items made by Nickerson High School FBLA students, Future Business Leaders of America, as they were learning and practicing entrepreneur skills.

Teachers from the school and other volunteers set up the Luminary Walk outside of the school along the walking path for people to enjoy.

Nickerson Chamber of Commerce president Peggy Reubke said that any funds raised through the Chili Feed go back to support community events such as Christmas presents for local community children in need, Halloween Trunk or Treat and Klear Nearly Days in July.