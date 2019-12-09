This week, readers were curious about amusement rides and garage doors.

Q: I heard there was once a firm in Abilene that made carousels. Is that so?

That's correct.

According to the Heritage Center of Dickinson County, Charles Wallace Parker's family moved to Abilene when Parker was 5 years old. C. W. Parker bought a used carousel in 1892. He soon began doing his own repairs and repairs on other carousels. While doing the work, he would replace the manufacturer's name with his own.

In a few years, he began the C.W. Parker factory and manufactured the first Carry-Us-All amusement ride – his play on “carousel” – in 1898.

By 1905, C. W. Parker Amusement Company had four full-sized carnivals on tour and sold equipment to other amusement operators.

The quickly growing company in Abilene was moved to Leavenworth in 1911. He continued the operation until his death in 1932, then his son continued the company in Leavenworth until 1955.

The Parker company produced approximately 1,000 carousels, but the exact number is uncertain because carousels were frequently rebranded.

According to the Leavenworth Historical Museum Association, C.W. Parker’s carvings behind the cantle (the raised, curved part at the back of a horse's saddle) are some of the more interesting carvings found on carousel horses. His standard carvings were hound's heads, roses, tobacco leaves, bull horns, fish, shields and ears of corn – from his Kansas heritage.

His horses were the only horses known that had an ear of corn carving.

Only 16 of Parker's carousels are known to be in operation today, and two of them are in Kansas – in the Heritage Center of Dickinson County in Abilene and the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum in Leavenworth.

Q: Why are there garage doors on some of the windows in Oliver’s?

Those are Raynor FireCoil doors. They are fire-rated rolling doors that are standard for facilities that require a listed fire door in a rated firewall.

They hang over the windows and door that connect to the back lounge area.

“We’ve never needed to use them over the past year and a half that I’ve been here,” said Nicholas Jackson, bartender at Oliver’s.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com