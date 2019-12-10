Staff reports

Tuesday

Dec 10, 2019 at 8:38 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.00; Corn $3.56; Milo $3.26; Soybeans $8.11

PCP prices: Wheat $3.98; Corn $3.69; Milo/cwt. $5.63; Soybeans $8.28

Scoular: Wheat $4.05; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.31; Soybeans $8.11