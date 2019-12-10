Authorities are trying to identify a man who reportedly drew a gun on a Leavenworth police officer, a police spokesman said.

The incident began at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Kiowa Street.

A police officer attempted to make contact with someone who was involved in activity that appeared to be suspicious, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

After seeing the officer, the suspect reportedly hid behind a residence. As the officer approached the suspect, he ran away.

“At some point during this encounter, the suspect drew a gun, pointed it at the officer and continued to run,” Nicodemus said.

The officer eventually lost sight of the suspect. No shots were fired during the incident.

Other officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter in the area.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol searched for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him.

The search lasted for more than two hours. Nicodemus said the Leavenworth Police Department used a drone during the search.

The suspect was described as a white man who wore blue jeans, a red jacket and a red hat. He had tattoos on his face.

“We’re trying to determine who it is,” Nicodemus said.

He said police also are trying to determine what the suspect was doing at the time the officer attempted to make contact with him.

