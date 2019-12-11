A man has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for burglarizing a Leavenworth home, according to a prosecution official.

Patrick James Whimley, 32, Leavenworth, was sentenced Tuesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

He pleaded no contest to burglary in October, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The charge stemmed from a Dec. 7, 2018, incident.

Leavenworth police were contacted by a homeowner who reported seeing a man lurking around her house and attempting to open a window.

When officers arrived, they saw Whimley on the porch of a neighboring house. He reportedly was taking items. An officer saw Whimley open a window and climb into the house.

He was arrested by police.

During his sentencing, Whimley argued he had been homeless and wanted to squat in an abandoned home, according to Thompson.

“Just because you are homeless doesn’t mean it’s acceptable to break into someone’s residence," Thompson said in a news release.

The county attorney said there are alternatives for finding places to stay other than committing a crime.