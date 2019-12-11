An inmate who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility has been sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison.

Cal Henry Green, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for charges of aggravated escape from custody, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to 122 months, or 10 years and two months.

The crimes occurred Jan. 7 at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Green reportedly was on a work assignment when he left the prison without permission. He stole a state-owned dump truck, which he reportedly used to escape.

The truck later was found in Kansas City, Kansas.

Green was apprehended Jan. 10 in Independence, Missouri.

Green pleaded guilty to the charges last month.

Green currently is serving a prison sentence for an aggravated battery charge from Wyandotte County. He will have to finish this sentence before he can begin his new prison sentence for the escape charge.

In court Wednesday, Green’s attorney, Benjamin Casad, requested his client be given a reduced prison sentence or probation in the escape case.

Casad noted that Green would still spend about 3.5 years in prison while finishing his earlier sentence.

“The point is he’ll have a substantial period of prison time,” Casad said.

Casad said his client had accepted responsibility in the escape case.

“Yes, he slipped up, and it is regrettable,” Casad said.

But the defense attorney said the escape was a non-violent offense. He said no one was hurt, and there was no property damage.

Assistant County Attorney Meredith Mazza argued Green should be sentenced to prison for the escape.

“I don’t think you can escape from prison and get rewarded for it by not serving any additional time,” she said.

She said Green’s escape resulted in a three-day manhunt that involved multiple law enforcement agencies in two states.

She said this was not the first time Green had escaped from custody.

“He has a prior escape from custody on his record,” Mazza said.

When given the opportunity to speak, Green said he takes “full responsibility for what I did.”

Green complained he had not been offered a plea deal in the case. He said murderers and rapists are offered plea deals.

District Judge Mike Gibbens suggested other cases in which plea deals are offered may not be as strong as the case against Green.

Gibbens noted that Green had pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility. But Gibbens also noted that Green had the earlier escape conviction.

The judge said he did not find substantial and compelling reasons to depart from the state sentencing guidelines.

Gibbens imposed what was considered the mitigated sentence for the escape charge under the sentencing guidelines, according to court documents.

