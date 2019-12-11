A judge has denied a request to reduce bond for a man accused of attempted murder.

Daniel W. Owens, 44, Kansas City, Kansas, remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

He is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28 hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

Defense attorney Adam Chingren filed a motion asking a judge to reduce his client’s bond.

In court Tuesday, Chingren said he was asking the judge to reduce the bond from $500,000 to $100,000 or any other amount the judge felt was appropriate.

If released on bond, Owens would live with family in Basehor.

“He has significant ties to the community,” Chingren said.

Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon said the prosecution was opposed to modification of the bond.

“This is an attempted murder case,” she said.

Lowdon noted that bond for Owens previously had been reduced from $600,000 to $500,000.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said he has to consider whether bond is reasonable. Gibbens said he also has to consider whether the defendant is likely to appear in court after being released on bond. The judge said he also has to take into account the safety of the community.

Gibbens noted that Owens reportedly went to Nebraska after the alleged attempted murder and indicated he may go to another state.

Gibbens also noted that Owens has prior criminal convictions in Arizona.

The judge said he had concerns regarding whether Owens would appear for future hearings.

Gibbens said the nature of the alleged crime also created concern.

“It goes to community safety I think,” the judge said.

Gibbens denied the defense motion for a reduction of bond.

Owens is next scheduled to appear in court next month for a status conference.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR