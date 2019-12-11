Woman killed in minivan-semi crash Tuesday

SHERMAN COUNTY — A 75-year-old Goodland woman was killed Tuesday night in a minivan-semi crash in Sherman County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:25 p.m. near K-27 highway and County Road 77. The location was about 10 miles north of Goodland.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Kenworth semi-trailer was northbound on K-27 when for an unknown reason it went left of the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander minivan that was traveling south on the highway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Shirley A. Barnhart, was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Barnhart was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Richard H. Steed, 42, of Afton, Ohio, had suspected minor injuries and was taken to Goodland Regional Medical Center. The patrol said Steed was wearing his seat belt.

Two Topekans arrested after short car chase

TOPEKA — Two Topekans were arrested Wednesday after a Shawnee County Sheriff's deputy located methamphetamine in a car during a traffic stop.

Devante Jordan Reed-McElroy, 24, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing/attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving on expired license and traffic and registration violations.

Tia L. Blackford, 24, was arrested in connection with felony warrants for narcotics.

According to a news release from Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer, a deputy noticed a reckless driver about 1:20 a.m. near S.W. 12th St., and Washburn Ave.

The driver didn't stop the car, and continued driving until stopping and exiting the vehicle near S.W. 5th and Lane St.

The driver ran from the scene, but was found near S.W. 6th and Lane.

Methamphetamine was located inside of the vehicle, and both Blackford and Reed-McElroy were transported to the Shawnee County Jail.