Lansing police are looking for a man who has been identified as a suspect in a shooting investigation.

The incident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday at a parking lot outside of Econo Lodge, 504 N. Main St.

Lt. Michael Dickason of the Lansing Police Department said the incident initially was reported to the police as a fight between two men.

“We’re not actually sure what provoked it,” Dickason said.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly fired a handgun at the victim, a 33-year-old man.

The victim was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the hospital.

Dickason said the victim’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police believe they have identified the suspect, but his name has not been released to the public.

“The suspect has not been located yet,” Dickason said.

