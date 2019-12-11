The superintendent of Leavenworth public schools is receiving a pay raise and contract extension.

When they met Monday, members of the Leavenworth Board of Education approved a 6.24% pay increase for Superintendent Mike Roth. Board members also voted to extend the superintendent’s contact until 2022.

Roth said his contract had been set to expire next year.

Board members approved the contract extension and pay raise after meeting behind closed doors in executive session for about 40 minutes to discuss personnel issues.

Roth has been the superintendent of Leavenworth public schools since 2014.

Before the approval of the 6.24% increase, Roth’s annual salary was $168,085.

Also Monday, Roth reported to board members that officials believe additional improvements to the kitchen at Richard Warren Middle School and an new security entrance at Leavenworth High School can be completely paid for as part of a $36.7 million bond issue.

The bond issue was approved last year by voters.

Renovations to the kitchen at the middle school had been budgeted as part of the bond issue. But changes to the plans will increase the cost of the renovations to more than what had initially been budgeted for the kitchen project.

The kitchen is being renovated to serve students from the middle school as well as the new intermediate center.

The intermediate center, which is being built as part of the bond issue, is under construction next to the middle school.

With a majority of the work for the intermediate center completed, Roth said there should be enough money within the bond issue to cover the additional expenses associated with the kitchen renovations.

“The scope of that work did change, but it is still covered within the bond,” he said.

The new entrance at Leavenworth High School also was planned as part of the bond issue. But the cost for this project also will be more than what was originally budgeted.

Roth said officials also feel there will be enough money within the bond issue to cover the increased cost of the entrance.

Board member Dannielle Wells expressed concern that all of the contingency funding within the bond issue may be used up for these projects, leaving no contingency funding for a new early childhood center.

District officials plan to convert the Earl Lawson Elementary School building into the early childhood center. The project also is planned as part of the bond issue.

“For me, that is going to be the heart of the district,” she said.

Roth said ensuring there is enough funding for the early childhood center also has been a concern for him.

“I have been very aware of that,” he said.

