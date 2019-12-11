Officials involved in a search for a new Lansing superintendent will be meeting with various groups next month to discuss the characteristics people would like to see in the new superintendent.

The Lansing Board of Education has hired the Kansas Association of School Boards to conduct a search for a new superintendent.

Representatives of KASB are scheduled to be in Lansing on Jan. 15 to visit with various groups. Interim Superintendent Dan Wessel said the KASB representatives will meet with community members, staff members of the school district, administrators from the school district and students.

The KASB representatives also will meet with school board members Jan. 15.

School board members reviewed plans for the characteristic committees when they met Monday.

Wessel is serving as the interim superintendent following the resignation of former Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam.

Stufflebeam left his position with the district at the end of July.

During Monday’s meeting, school board members also voted to extend contracts for administrators for an additional year.

“We work on a two-year contract in Lansing,” Wessel said.

He said the two-year contracts for administrators were set to expire after the end of the next school year. But the contracts now have been extended through the 2021-2022 school year.

