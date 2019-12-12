The city of Leavenworth has a new mayor.

Mike Griswold was selected Tuesday by his fellow members of the Leavenworth City Commission to serve as the mayor for the next year.

“It is an honor to serve as the mayor of Leavenworth, Kansas,” Griswold said after the vote.

Griswold, who has been on the commission since 2018, said the city is on the march and he wants to keep the momentum going.

Each year, members of the Leavenworth City Commission select one of their own to serve as the city’s mayor.

Griswold spent the last year serving as the city’s mayor pro-tem. And commissioners followed a tradition Tuesday of selecting the mayor pro-tem to serve as the next mayor.

The vote to appoint Griswold to the position of mayor was unanimous.

Griswold replaced Jermaine Wilson, who served as mayor for the last year.

“Thank you all for giving me the opportunity,” Wilson said Tuesday.

While he is no longer mayor, Wilson will continue to serve on the Leavenworth City Commission.

Also Tuesday, Commissioner Nancy Bauder was selected to serve as the new mayor pro-tem.

Tuesday’s meeting also marked the first for new Commissioner Camalla Leonhard. She was elected to the commission in November.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to appoint Leonhard to serve as the financial claims reviewer for the City Commission.

Commissioners also said farewell to former Commissioner Larry Dedeke, who did not seek reelection this year.

Calling Dedeke a “Leavenworth legend,” Wilson presented the outgoing commissioner with a framed key to the city.

Dedeke served on the City Commission for about one year in the 1990s. He then served on the commission from 2001 to 2019, according to City Clerk Carla Williamson.

Speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, Dedeke expressed appreciation to voters.

“That’s what puts us up here,” he said.

Dedeke also wished the current commissioners the best of luck.

