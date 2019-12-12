A Leavenworth County commissioner wants to explore whether elected positions in the county government should be changed to appointed positions.

“At the end of the day, I want the most qualified person in each position,” Commissioner Chad Schimke said.

Schimke did not name specific positions that he wanted to look at. He raised the issue of elected positions versus appointed positions Wednesday during a County Commission work session.

Commissioners were discussing possible topics for future work sessions.

Schimke said once a person is elected, that person will remain in the position for four years regardless of whether he or she follows policies.

Schimke said about half of the people who are in charge of departments in the county government are elected.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson said it seems odd that a job such as the register of deeds would be an elected position.

“That just seems like an old system,” he said.

In the county government, the five county commissioners are elected. The register of deeds, county clerk, county attorney, sheriff and treasurer also are elected positions.

“You don’t have to be qualified,” Commission Chairman Doug Smith said. “You just have to get people to vote for you.”

Smith later said he intended this statement as a question to see if this was the point Schimke was making.

Schimke said this is true. And he said there are roles within the county government that are far too important.

Commissioner Mike Stieben said electing people to these positions provides a level of accountability.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski, who was not present for the discussion, later said changing elected positions to appointed positions would require the approval of voters. She said such an issue can only be placed on general election ballots during the year of a gubernatorial election.

