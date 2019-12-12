A Kansas City, Kansas, man was killed in a crash in Leavenworth County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway south of Lansing.

Rodney A. Wallace, 32, was driving south in a 2005 Dodge Dakota. The vehicle went into a ditch and struck an embankment on the west side of the highway, according to a report posted on a KHP website.

Wallace died at the scene.