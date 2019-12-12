City insurance to increase by 20%

LEAVENWORTH — The cost of a commercial insurance package for the city of Leavenworth is going up next year by more than 20%. And officials are blaming the increase largely on the settlement of a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit that stemmed from an officer-involved shooting in the city.

Relatives of Antonio Garcia Jr. reached a $1 million settlement with the city of Leavenworth and former Leavenworth police Officer Matthew Harrington earlier this year.

Garcia was fatally shot by Harrington on July 11, 2017, in Leavenworth. The shooting occurred while Harrington was a member of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Harrington later was fired from the Police Department. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Members of the Leavenworth City Commission approved a renewal of an insurance package that includes things such as general liability and law enforcement liability insurance, when they met Tuesday.

Commissioners renewed the insurance package with OneBeacon Insurance. The total policy premium is increasing from $424,445 in 2019 to $522,389 in 2020.

“I do think this is a temporary blip given the city’s history with claims,” said Mike Reilly, insurance broker for the city.

Single-vehicle, fatality crash reported

LANSING — The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Wednesday night in Leavenworth County.

The crash was reported at 8:37 p.m. on US-73 highway, about 2 miles south of Lansing.

According to the patrol's online crash log, a vehicle was southbound on US-73 when for an unknown reason it went into the west ditch and struck an embankment.

Additional details weren't available as of 6 a.m. Thursday.