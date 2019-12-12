I’ve watched five movies over the last three weeks, about five times as many as I might see in any three-week period.

“Midway” is a fascinating account of the cat-and-mouse intelligence operations of the Japanese and American navies during World War II.

“Frozen II” features marvelous animation and a spectacular musical score.

“The Good Liar” showcases two actors, Helen Mirren and Iain McKellen, at the top of their game.

Tom Hanks plays Fred Rogers so well in “It’s a Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood” that it is difficult to imagine any other actor able to pull it off nearly as well.

Finally, “Knives Out” is an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery set in a Gothic mansion. It features an all-star cast headed by Daniel Craig as a Hercule Poirot-type detective with a heavy southern accent.

I saw “Frozen II” with my grandkids on a Saturday afternoon. The other four I saw on three different Tuesdays.

B & B Theaters is currently promoting “$5 Tuesdays.” On Tuesdays, all seats are $5, and everyone gets a free small box of popcorn. It was such a great deal that Carolyn and I saw two movies on one Tuesday -- the first time we’ve ever seen two movies on the same day since we’ve been married.

That one Tuesday we spent $20 and had four small boxes of popcorn. We also spent four hours lounging in the incredibly comfortable recliners in the theater. Compare that with spending four hours scrunched in an airplane seat!

I think “$5 Tuesdays” is one of the most overlooked local values. It compares favorably with $4 for one of the Fox’s weekend movies. But “$5 Tuesdays” may not be such a secret much longer. On the last Tuesday showing we attended, we had to wait in line at the concession stand for 10-15 minutes.

I noticed the family in line in front of us had four kids. For $30, they got to see a first-run movie in reclining seats and eat free popcorn. Had they paid regular price, they would have had to spend at least $50 and buy their own popcorn. Kind of a no-brainer to take advantage of the Tuesday eal!

I’ve noticed several movies coming out the next few months that I’d like to see. Chances are that I’ll see them on Tuesdays. (Carolyn thinks popcorn is mandatory with movies!)

