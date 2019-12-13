The two co-chairmen of the Kansas Federation of College Republicans are among more than 25 college Republican leaders across the country urging the Republican Party to embrace a climate change plan.

Jaron Caffrey, a graduate of Haven High School now studying at Washburn University in Topeka, and Brycen Gulick, of Caney, who is set to graduate from Washburn in December 2020, are co-chairmen of the Kansas Federation of College Republicans and also among the co-founders of the Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends.

It is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization aimed at moving the Republican Party, “which has been largely silent on climate,” to adopt an “innovation-based plan in order to rekindle the GOP’s proud legacy of environmental leadership,” according to Caffrey.

This new effort, from the heart of the Republican Party’s youth wing, is the first time such a broad swath of the college Republicans’ leadership has united behind a concrete climate plan, Caffrey wrote in an email.

The young Republicans are promoting the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends Plan as an alternative to Democrats’ Green New Deal. James A. Baker and George Shultz were secretaries of state under previous Republican presidential administrations.

Reducing carbon emissions is sought to limit rising temperatures. According to Inside Climate News, the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends Plan calls for a carbon tax proposal that would return carbon dividend payments to Americans, streamline regulations and curb state authority over climate policy. Exxon-Mobil is backing this proposal over other strategies to reduce carbon emissions, according to Inside Climate News

The Green New Deal has dominated the national debate on climate solutions, Caffrey wrote, but the new Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends is advocating for “a better plan that’s crafted by economists and business leaders, and is built around principles of free markets and limited government.”

Another carbon dividend plan that would return revenues to taxpayers would escalate the carbon tax at a faster pace. It was introduced this past January in the U.S. House of Representatives and has not come up for a committee hearing. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act has about 75 members of Congress on board as sponsors or co-sponsors, but only one is a Republican — Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., who is not running for re-election in 2020. No member from Kansas is co-sponsoring the bill.

The Baker-Shultz plan has not been yet been turned into a piece of legislation in Congress.