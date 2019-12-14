LARNED - Hours of mediation this month produced a resolution in a federal lawsuit brought by fired Pawnee County Health Administrator Robin Rziha against the Pawnee County Board of Commissioners and County Attorney Douglas McNett.

She had charged retaliation for accusing the county of misappropriating health-related grant dollars to supplant general county funds, alerting county and state officials and auditors of her concerns.

The case was settled at a mediation session that ran six and a half hours, according to a court document filed last week.

The News reached McNett Friday who declined to comment on the settlement, but he said he expected the Pawnee County Commission would issue a statement Monday. Prior to the settlement, Rziha requested that McNett be dismissed from the suit, leaving the Pawnee County Commission as the sole defendant.

Rziha was county health administrator from 2015 to Sept. 11, 2017, when she was fired. She said she began raising the noncompliance issues regarding handling of funds in 2015. She said in her court filings that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment withheld two quarterly grant payments after she raised concerns, but the defendants said the agency agreed to release those remaining payments.

Seeking to have the court dismiss Rziha’s case, the defendants also argued that that she offered no details regarding how, when, what, or to what extent the grant funds were misappropriated or the extent to which they supplanted other funds.

Barton County

Barton County Commissioners forced County Counselor/Administrator Richard Boeckman to resign in 2016 following an investigation into complaints about his behavior toward women. Rziha was among women who objected to his behavior.

In 2017, she filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that claimed in part that then-Pawnee County Attorney John Settle had not investigated her claims of sexual harassment and had instructed Rziha to delete emails from Boeckman.

When the press, including The News, later reported details of the sexual harassment claims from the EEOC complaint, Rziha alleged the Pawnee County Commission had had McNett release a copy of the EEOC complaint to journalists who had not requested it for “‘the purpose of shaming, intimidating, and making an example out of me,’” she wrote in an email in 2017 to Pawnee County Commissioner Bob Rein, according to Rziha's suit.

Rein and McNett said it was released in response to a request from the press. The defendants also said many details in the EEOC complaint had been disclosed by Rziha in her lawsuit against Boeckman filed in 2017 in Barton County, and covered by the media.

In her suit against the Pawnee County Commission, Rziha sought in excess of $75,000 in damages.