The first mural chosen for the Chester I. Lewis Plaza, across from the entrance to the Historic Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., is slated to be painted in spring 2020, depending on the weather.

Wichita muralist Josh Tripoli’s postcard-style design for Hutchinson has been revised during the planning process, with yellow replacing green as a backdrop color.

“I definitely like it better than the green,” Hutchinson’s director of parks and facilities Justin Combs told the Public Art and Design Council on Thursday at City Hall.

Incorporated in the design are images reflecting the city’s salt industry, the Cosmosphere, theater, golf, basketball, the Kansas State Fair, agriculture, the railroad, Hutchinson’s city flag and ZIP code and date of establishment, 1872.

The local ordinance allows an artist to be contacted directly for a project instead of opening the process for proposals, Combs said. Tripoli was contacted directly for the Chester I. Lewis Plaza project and the agreed-on price was $1,200.

Mark Miller, who lives near Towanda in Butler County, was contacted directly for potential art projects in Rivers Banks Orchard Park, 2911 E. 43rd Ave.

No decisions have been made, but ideas for that park include something floating in the pond, a sculpture on the cliff that could be seen from the highway, or art such as a mural inside the open-air pavilion. Combs said Miller will look at the site and they will continue to hone ideas.

Public Art and Design Council members said they have heard people ask why the city is choosing out-of-town artists for projects. Combs said they reached out to Tripoli because he has done murals like the one slated for Chester I. Lewis Plaza. It was noted local artists have produced other murals here, and Councilmember Teresa Preston voiced support for bringing fresh art into the city.

Another location for potential public art is the Fun Valley Sports Complex, 4401 W. 4th Ave. Combs said ideas include a painted metal baseball glove that is interactive art — big enough so a person could sit in it and have a photo taken, he said. No decision has been reached.