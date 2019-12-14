A judge has granted a request for new DNA testing in the case of a man who was convicted of rape.

Kevin D. Skaggs, 41, was convicted in 2007 in Leavenworth County District Court of three counts of rape, one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of promoting obscenity to minors.

The crimes reportedly occurred in 2004 and 2005 and stemmed from the sexual abuse of a child.

Skaggs was sentenced in 2008 to 310 months, or 25 years and 10 months, in prison. He remains in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Skaggs maintains his innocence and requested additional forensic DNA testing of evidence that was collected in the case.

During a hearing Thursday, Skaggs’ attorney, David Miller, argued that advances in DNA testing since the time of the 2007 trial will allow new techniques to be used.

“So there’s more accurate results,” he said.

Dean Stetler, a retired University of Kansas professor who has a doctorate in microbiology, was called by Miller to testify Thursday.

Stetler testified that DNA testing has the potential for excluding Skaggs as the source of biological evidence that was collected in the case.

County Attorney Todd Thompson argued that there was more evidence in the case that pointed to guilt than just the biological evidence.

Thompson also said that a prosecution witness told jurors during the trial that the only DNA evidence found belonged to the victim.

Thompson argued that the science involved in the proposed testing is not new.

“I don’t think this is about new science,” he said.

District Judge Michael Gibbens ordered the tests requested by Skaggs under a state law concerning post-conviction forensic DNA testing.

Thompson asked the judge questions regarding his decision. The prosecutor said he was trying to understand the judge’s decision for appeal purposes.

Miller questioned who will pay for the testing.

During his testimony, Stetler estimated the cost of the testing would be between $10,000 and $15,000.

“I think that is a big issue in this case, who pays for it,” Gibbens said.

The judge said that if Skaggs has the financial resources, it appears he should pay for the testing.

“Otherwise it falls to the taxpayers of the state of Kansas,” Gibbens said.

Miller previously sought funding from State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services to pay for a report from Stetler and his testimony as an expert witness.

Gibbens said Skaggs will need to file a new request for funding for the testing. And Thompson will have the opportunity to object.

